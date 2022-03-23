Co-Founder & Managing Partner

FocalPoint Partners

Investment Banking

Duane Stullich is co-founder and managing partner of FocalPoint Partners, a leading international boutique investment banking firm headquartered in Los Angeles. Since its inception in 2002, FocalPoint has grown to become one of the larger middle market investment banks in the country, with approximately 60+ people who deliver a diversified suite of advisory services to clients, including mergers and acquisitions, debt placements, and financial restructurings. Stullich spearheaded FocalPoint’s international expansion, resulting in the opening of the firm’s Shanghai office in 2019.

Stullich has over 26 years of experience advising owners and stakeholders of middle-market companies. In 2021 he sourced a deal which resulted in the largest fee in the firm’s history. He has recently been actively working with companies across an array of consumer sectors including food & beverage, healthy and active living, enthusiast products, and franchising.