Eric P. Israel

Managing Partner

Danning Gill

Professional Services

Eric Israel leads Danning Gill, a Los Angeles bankruptcy boutique with roots dating back 68 years. He has been with the firm his entire legal career. The one-office firm has stood the test of time while many of its competitors have gone out of business or merged with larger law firms. The firm’s experienced attorneys have represented clients in multi-million dollar Chapter 11 reorganization cases and served as liquidation counsel and administrators throughout California bankruptcy, federal and state courts. The firm has clients in nearly every industry in all aspects of insolvency, which include representing creditors, debtors, fiduciaries, creditors’ committees, and anyone else in between involved in the insolvency process. Israel is a recognized leader in the legal community and in the bankruptcy field. He is a certified mediator through the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution and has served on the panel of mediators for bankruptcy courts since 1998.