Partner

GHJ

Professional Services

Frances Ellington, DBA, CPA, is known for her strong industry and thought leadership, exceptional client advisory services and community involvement. She is an industry expert and prominent business leader in the Los Angeles business community and accounting industry. She serves as GHJ’s State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice leader and is a sought-after expert on tax matters, both by clients and other accountants. She also manages and mentors accountants to help them grow their expertise and learn to serve clients proactively. Ellington is considered a global powerhouse and future difference maker. As a thought leader, keynote speaker and educator she is also an active, published author of thoughtware and speaker who is requested regularly to provide insights on current tax laws, trends and changes. She is continuously speaking at industry events and lectures at highly regarded programs and institutions.