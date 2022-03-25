SVP, Head of US Private Banking for California

Israel Discount Bank of New York (IDB Bank)

Commercial Banking

Gal Ben-Naim is a highly experienced and talented private banking and investment management professional who has made a name for himself thanks to his unwavering dedication to his clients’ success. His commitment to building deep, long-term relationships has helped his clients weather the ongoing COVID crisis while driving impressive growth for IDB’s California region in 2021. Despite the pandemic-related ups and downs of the past year – and the challenges inherent in a hybrid work model – Ben-Naim and his team at IDB’s Beverly Hills office continued to prove “it’s personal,” providing clients with exceptional service with no disruptions. As just one example of his personalized approach, throughout the year Gal’s team hosted small in-person gatherings and seminars, while observing strict safety protocols, as a way to introduce clients to unique alternative investments. Partly as a result, IDB’s California region saw its highest deposits and investments ever in 2021.