Market President, Los Angeles

Sunwest Bank

Commercial Banking

Greg Bagiryan’s banking career began over 20 years ago as a credit analyst, and he quickly rose through the ranks to a commercial banking officer. He spent most of his career in business development with a focus on Middle Market and Mid-Corporate segments in the greater Los Angeles Area. The credit knowledge, deep client relationships and extended referral-source network helped Bagiryan remain as top commercial banker for many years. In 2019, Bagiryan joined Sunwest Bank as a market president to lead the bank’s expansion into Greater Los Angeles Area. Over the past two years, Bagiryan and his team have been able to bring many new relationships and provided over $250 million in various types of loans and treasury solutions. Bagiryan is a generalist with a focus on e-commerce and food related businesses.