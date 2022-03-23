Union Bank President & Head of Regional Banking

UnionBank

Commercial Banking

Greg Seibly stepped into his role at Union Bank at the beginning of March 2020, joining Union Bank from Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, where he served as president and CEO. Seibly started at Union Bank right at the onset of the pandemic. As Union Bank has navigated through the pandemic, Seibly has spearheaded the effort to ensure that safety, transparent communication and empathy were added to every situation - whether client interactions or internally with colleagues - so that the Bank could address the needs of the business and communities.

Seibly’s previous experience taught him a lot about leading through a crisis, which served as a launch point for the combined health, economic and social challenges Union Bank faced this year in addressing the pandemic. For Seibly, the pandemic brought an opportunity to further demonstrate the bank’s support and commitment to colleagues and clients.