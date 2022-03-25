Partner

Winston & Strawn LL

Hao Huang is a partner in Winston & Strawn’s Los Angeles office. Her practice is focused on representing financing parties and sponsors in a wide range of transactions, specifically in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors across the United States. She advises lenders, tax equity investors, energy hedge providers, and sponsors in the development, acquisition, and financing of wind and solar projects, as well as in connection with municipal waste and water projects. Hao has also worked on back-leverage financings, construction and term loan financings, ITC and PTC bridge financings, residential solar financings, sale-leaseback transactions, inverted lease transactions, private placement financings, and tax equity partnership transactions for wind and solar projects. Hao is a core member of the Winton & Strawn team who has taken a lead role in managing key client relationships.

