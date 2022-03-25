Partner

Platinum Equity

Private Equity

Jacob Kotzubei is a partner and member of Platinum Equity’s Investment Committee. He leads the Los Angeles headquarters-based investment team, and has oversight responsibility for the investment team in Asia. In addition, Kotzubei plays a substantial role in raising capital from limited partners for the firm’s investment funds. Kotzubei has more than 25 years of M&A experience, including substantial complex carve-out and public-toprivate experience in numerous industries and countries.

Prior to joining Platinum Equity in 2002, Kotzubei was a vice president of the High Tech Group at Goldman Sachs and was head of the East Coast Semiconductor Group. Previously, he was an M&A attorney with Sullivan & Cromwell in New York. Kotzubei and his team led the acquisitions of or investments in: Ingram Micro, Solenis, McGraw Hill Education, Club Car, CabinetWorks, Pelican Products and many others.