Managing Director & Wealth Management Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

Asset/Investment Management

When a childhood friend introduced him to Northwestern Mutual, James Verzino discovered a place where he could truly lead and inspire people. Nearly a decade later, he has developed and influenced dozens of new financial advisors, while maintaining a successful practice. As a wealth management advisor, Verzino has impacted the lives of hundreds of clients, striving to build lasting bonds and human connection in a world of uncertainty.

As a leader and managing director of Northwestern Mutual’s downtown Los Angeles office, he upholds the highest standards of success within the largest district office in the country. Verzino often partners with affluent families, small business owners, entertainment professionals, and successful attorneys to help steer them toward financial success. Adhering to the “power of now” philosophy, he helps his clients plan for tomorrow, so they can spend their life living for today.