Los Angeles Coastal Commercial Banking Market Executive

Wells Fargo

Commercial Banking

Jim Opdyke is an executive vice president and Los Angeles Coastal Commercial Banking market executive. With 20 years of diverse financial services experience, Opdyke joined Wells Fargo from Union Bank in 2006, serving as a senior vice president covering the Greater Los Angeles market.

Over the course of the pandemic, Opdyke and his team have helped Los Angeles-area businesses understand their financing options, including participation in the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). He also guided his team to help companies develop new plans around commercial banking technology implementation and use, as well as navigating impacts to the supply chain. Opdyke has been collaborating with his Wells Fargo Treasury Management and Payment Solutions colleagues to help Los Angeles-area companies digitize back office payments and receivable systems to streamline business operations, improve cash flow and keep financial data more secure throughout the pandemic.