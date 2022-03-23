President & CEO

Montminy & Co.

Investment Banking

Founding Montminy & Co. in 2010, Joel Montminy has grown his firm every year since inception, representing over 250 clients in a wide variety of corporate finance assignments. Today, Montminy & Co. has 24 team members, including 16 registered representatives, ranking as one of the largest privately-held boutique investment banks in LA. Montminy leads the firm and spearheads client assignments globally, including cross-border and domestic mergers and acquisitions, leveraged and management buyouts, and private placements of equity securities, restructurings, business valuations, fairness opinions and strategic advisory assignments. Montminy has personally originated, led and closed over $6 billion of middle market transaction volume, including over $2 billion in cross-border transactions in over 30 countries. Montminy has led landmark transactions at the firm and in the last 12 months, he has personally led and closed $250 million of middle market M&A transactions across food, technology, media, and financial services sectors.