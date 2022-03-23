John N. Tedford, IV

Partner

Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP

Professional Services

For almost 20 years, John Tedford has represented debtors, creditors, trustees and receivers in bankruptcy and other insolvency matters. He represents clients in all California state and federal courts, especially bankruptcy courts. He is also a member of the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court. He is a partner at Danning, Gill, Israel & Krasnoff, LLP.

He is a lawyer representative for the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference, Financial Lawyers Conference, member of the Board of Governors (secretary, 2021-2022), California Bankruptcy Forum, member and treasurer (2021-2022), American Bankruptcy Institute, member of the Bankruptcy Battleground West Advisory Board (2021-2022), former president of the Los Angeles Bankruptcy Forum (2017-2018), advisor and former co-chair (2017-2018) of the Insolvency Law Committee, Business Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, and is currently the editor of the California Bankruptcy Journal.