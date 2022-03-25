Managing Director & Head of Capital Markets

Intrepid Investment Bankers

Investment Banking

Jonathan Zucker is a managing director and head of the Capital Markets Group at Intrepid Investment Bankers. During his more than 20-year career in finance, Zucker has been involved in a wide range of capital transactions, from IPOs to early-stage venture financings. He has executed capital raises for companies across a diverse set of industry sectors, including consumer, digital media, technology, business services, and industrials. With Intrepid, Zucker has advised on debt and equity capital raises for businesses across diverse industries including consumer products, digital media, industrials, software, and tech-enabled business services.

Since forming the Capital Markets Group, Zucker has established relationships with numerous clients who have returned to Intrepid for sell-side engagements after successful capital raises. For example, American Logistics Company originally hired him to complete a dividend recapitalization transaction in 2018 and subsequently tapped Intrepid for the sale of its student transportation division in 2020.