Managing Director, Co-Chair of Technical Standards Committee

Houlihan Lokey

Investment Banking

Karen Miles is a managing director and leader in Houlihan Lokey’s global Corporate Valuation Advisory Services practice and co-chairs the firm’s Technical Standards Committee, which determines the appropriate methodologies for dealing with valuation issues. Previously, she chaired the Director Development Panel of the Financial and Valuation Advisory business and served as a member of the firm’s Estate and Gift Tax Engagement and Review Committee. Miles has more than two decades of experience in valuation and financial consulting, with emphasis on the valuation of businesses, securities, and intangible assets. Her experience includes fairness opinions, solvency opinions, purchase price allocations, goodwill impairment analyses, valuations for transactions, financings, gift and estate tax planning, ESOPs, dissolutions, and litigation. Miles has consulted on ownership transition issues and liquidity alternatives. She has also testified as an expert witness in depositions and trials and has served as a court-appointed referee.