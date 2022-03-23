Pacific Southwest Region Executive at Global Commercial Banking

Bank of America

Lending

As Pacific Southwest region executive of global commercial banking for Bank of America, Karen Sessions leads 250 commercial banking teammates across California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah. Under her leadership, they serve more than 1,000 commercial clients with annual revenues of $50 million to $2 billion, and specialize in technology, entertainment, gaming/casinos, consumer and retail, agriculture, aerospace and defense, distribution, general industrials, and financial sponsors/private equity sectors. Under Sessions’ leadership, her division has been one of the fastest-growing regions in Global Commercial Banking for Bank of America.

Sessions previously served as head of Bank of America Business Capital (“BABC”) and Asset-based Financing, where she led an international team of 350 asset-based lenders and was responsible for credit relationships within Dealer Financial Services, Retail Finance Group, Trade Receivables Securitization Finance and Business Capital. BABC is one of the world’s largest asset-based lenders, managing more than $120 billion of credit commitments.