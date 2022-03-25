Kevin H. Fink

Partner

Alston & Bird

Professional Services

Kevin Fink is a senior partner in Alston & Bird’s Finance Group. He represents private equity funds and their portfolio companies, as well as commercial banks, hedge funds, finance companies and other commercial lenders, in various types of secured and unsecured financings (including revolving credit and term credit facilities, senior, subordinate, second lien, mezzanine and other working capital facilities). Clients often rely on Fink to provide fast-paced analysis and innovative solutions that are also favorable to the business. He has represented clients in a variety of industries including retail, hospitality, manufacturing and distribution, media, software, technology, transportation, oil and gas, and aircraft. He also participates in deals of all sizes, from lower middle market and middle market deals to billion-dollar capital market transactions. His significant recent transactions include representing Platinum Equity for more than 10 years in connection with financings for various of Platinum’s portfolio companies and investments.