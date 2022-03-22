Executive Vice President & Regional Manager for California

Israel Discount Bank of New York (IDB Bank)

Commercial Banking

Kiyoun Kim is an accomplished banking professional, inspiring leader, mentor and outstanding financial partner to businesses and private clients in the greater Los Angeles market. Named IDB Bank’s first female EVP/Regional Manager in 2014, she successfully leads three distinct business units (Middle Market Business Banking, Commercial Real Estate, and Private Banking) across IDB’s fullservice branches in downtown Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Under Kim’s leadership, IDB’s California Commercial Banking (C & I and Commercial Real Estate) and Private Banking put in a stellar performance in 2021, achieving a 43% increase in profitability over 2020 on year-over-year loan growth of 15% and record-breaking deposit growth of 22%. As the COVID pandemic entered its second year, Kim ensured that IDB lived up to its reputation for exceptional client service. Despite the challenges of operating under a hybrid work model, Kim and her team found ways to personally connect with each client.