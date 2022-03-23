Managing Director

FTI Consulting

Professional Services

Lily Wen is an e-discovery practice leader with more than 15 years of experience advising and supporting clients with the use of technology in discovery and all aspects of electronically-stored evidence management. She specializes in the preservation and investigation of electronic evidence, web management, large-scale team management, organization of comprehensive preservation noticing and e-discovery process management.

Wen has led hundreds of client engagements across a wide range of matters ranging from forensics collections to multi-jurisdictional class action disputes involving various complex types of emerging data sources and hundreds of custodians, and has an emphasis on serving clients in the technology industry. She manages cross-functional teams, coordinates with counsel and oversees large scale litigation and investigations matters, consistently delivering timely communication, production validation, document loading and processing protocols, as well as tracking legal holds, collections, and custodian data.