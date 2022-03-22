Partner

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell, LLP

Professional Services

Marianne Martin has nearly 15 years of experience advising clients on a variety of commercial, financing, bankruptcy, restructuring and M&A matters, with a particular niche dealing with distressed and/or turnaround situations. Her clients frequently include private equity and hedge funds, independent sponsors, family offices, public and private corporations, financial institutions and banks, healthcare-related companies, municipalities and venture capital funds. Martin has represented clients in various capacities in negotiating and documenting complex commercial transactions, such as commercial loan originations, debt exchange transactions, out-of-court restructuring transactions and advising on purchasing considerations in secondary market debt transactions. She has represented clients in numerous industries, including technology, media and entertainment, healthcare, municipal and 501(c)(3) corporations, retail, hospitality, consumer products and food & beverage and financial services.