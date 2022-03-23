CEO & Founder

Matt Young is a passionate dealmaker and in the last 18 months, has shown tenacity and determination to keep going and push through the most challenging of circumstances. He is the founder and CEO of the investment banking firm CriticalPoint Partners headquartered in Manhattan Beach. CriticalPoint offers lower and middle-market companies with strategic and transaction execution advice across sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and special financial advisory situations. Y oung established CriticalPoint Partners in 2012 with a vision to assist owners, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders realize their companies’ full growth and value potential. He has over 20 years of finance experience, including holding principal investing and investment banking positions at Platinum Equity and Bear Stearns, respectively.

Having seen how underserved the lower to middle markets were, Young sought to bring bulge bracket experience and quality to the middle-market but with a nimble and high-touch model.