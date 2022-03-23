Senior Vice President, New Media

East West Bank

Commercial Banking

As senior vice president of new media at East West Bank, Maytal Shainberg leads the New Media Lending Group, specializing in SaaS, advertising, healthcare, gaming, content development, and podcasting companies.

Skilled in business development, origination, and strategic planning, Shainberg joined the bank in April 2020 to establish the strategic vision and grow the team and customer base of East West’s New Media practice. Within the first 60 days of joining the bank, she closed a $10 million facility with Sonobi, Inc., a consumer-focused tech company.

In 2021 alone, the New Media Lending Group agented over $600 million in commitments and grew related deposits to over $1 billion under Shainberg’s leadership. Most recently, she helped secure a $50 million facility with a Los Angeles-based media measurement company and provided strategic counsel on a private equity deal that have since grown dramatically.