Michael Garcia

Managing Director

Intrepid Investment Bankers

Investment Banking

Mike Garcia is a managing director and co-head of Intrepid’s Beauty & Personal Care practice, specializing on disruptive and high-growth consumer brands. He has nearly 20 years of mergers and acquisitions experience and a deep understanding of trends and value-drivers across the beauty & personal care and consumer growth sectors. Garcia has also received a myriad of recognitions in the industry. Prior to joining Intrepid, Garcia started his career at bulge bracket investment bank, Bear Stearns. He made his way to the middle market in order to make a bigger impact and form deeper, more meaningful relationships with his clients. Outside the office, Garcia enjoys coaching his son’s little league baseball team, supporting his daughter in her gymnastics endeavors, and going on trips with his family. He also has a deep passion for all things Michigan, including football.