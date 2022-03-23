Partner

Michael Wiener is a partner in Greenberg Glusker’s Corporate, Finance & Securities Practice Group. His practice focuses on structuring real estate and corporate transactions in a tax-efficient manner. Clients rely on Wiener’s ability to analyze complicated tax issues and to implement creative solutions.

Wiener is an expert in structuring all types of tax-deferred Section 1031 exchange transactions, including forward exchanges, reverse exchanges, and build-to-suit exchanges. He has extensive experience structuring real estate dispositions by partnerships and limited liability companies where either the partners or members want to exchange separately or only some partners or members want to exchange while others want to sell for cash. He also has deep expertise structuring real estate acquisitions where multiple purchasers are completing exchanges or where fresh cash is being invested alongside exchange proceeds. His expertise extends to California’s property tax and transfer tax rules.