Managing Director

HCR Wealth Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

Michelle Katzen has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining HCR, she served as an interest rate derivatives trader at Union Bank and as a financial advisor at UBS. She was also a capital markets specialist at Toyota Financial Services, where she was on the groundbreaking team responsible for issuing the world’s first green bond in 2014. Katzen has developed a track record for socially responsible investments and has brought that expertise to HCR Wealth Advisors. Katzen continues to keep her finger on the pulse of relevant financial trends and educates herself and the team on emerging issues. Her success is rooted in her education and impressive work ethic. Over the last four years, she has accomplished over 50% growth year over year in.