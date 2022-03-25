Mitchell S. Cohen

Partner

Raines Feldman

Professional Services

Mitchell Cohen is a partner in the Raines Feldman’s Corporate Finance and M&A group. His practice focuses primarily on debt finance transactions as well as mergers and acquisitions and general corporate representation. He has substantial experience in a wide range of secured and unsecured debt financings in the middle market, including senior, mezzanine, second lien and subordinated debt, convertible debt and other forms of private credit and junior capital finance. He has represented borrowers, issuers and investment funds and other non-traditional lenders in various types of debt financing transactions, including restructurings. He also advises acquirors and sellers in various negotiated acquisition and divestiture transactions. Cohen has experience in various media and entertainment transactions, including financing the development and production of films and the sale of film titles and libraries and other entertainment assets. He has also served as outside corporate counsel to several U.S. subsidiaries of international corporate groups.