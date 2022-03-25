Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions

Skyview Capital, LLC

Private Equity

Naeem Arastu helps lead M&A and is responsible for negotiating and executing acquisitions and divestitures at Skyview Capital. Arastu joined Skyview in 2021 and serves on Skyview Capital’s Investment Committee. He has over 15 years of experience evaluating and executing special situations private equity and distressed for control investments spanning a variety of sectors including consumer, technology, industrials, healthcare and business services. Prior to joining Skyview Capital, Arastu was a managing director at Solace Capital Partners where he was responsible for sourcing, executing, negotiating and overseeing investments. Prior to Solace Capital Partners, Arastu was a vice president at Oaktree Capital Management where he evaluated and executed a variety of special situations private equity and distressed for control transactions. Prior to Oaktree, Arastu worked in the Investment Banking Division at Credit Suisse focusing on leveraged finance.