Co-Founder & Managing Partner

FocalPoint Partners

Investment Banking

Nishen Radia is managing partner and co-founder of FocalPoint Partners, a leading investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, with branch offices in Chicago, Dallas, New York, and Shanghai. Radia heads the firm’s mergers and acquisitions practice. Since its inception in 2002, FocalPoint has grown to become one of the larger middle market investment banks in the country, with approximately 60+ professionals delivering a diversified suite of advisory services including mergers and acquisitions, debt placements, and financial restructurings.

Radia has approximately 26 years of investment banking experience advising owners and stakeholders of middle-market companies (with revenues of $50 to $500 million) on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity recapitalizations, and financial restructurings. He has served as principal financial advisor on numerous high-stakes transactions, notably in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. Radia counts a number of middle-market companies and private equity firms/portfolio companies among his roster of clients.