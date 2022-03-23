Community Banking Regional President, Greater L.A. & Central Coast

Patrick Nygren joined Union Bank in August 2018 as community banking regional president of the Greater Los Angeles & Central Coast Division (GLA), which includes Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and the Mountain Valley Region in the Central Valley. Nygren oversees the Community Banking work and activities of 80 branches throughout the region and the more than 600 bank colleagues who work within them. Nygren has more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, with specific expertise in consumer and small business banking. As an active member of the Los Angeles community, Nygren is currently leading the Community Banking group’s efforts to reinvigorate its in-person volunteer efforts and stay engaged with their local communities throughout the bank’s footprint. As someone who leads by example, you can often find Nygren giving of his time and talents throughout the Los Angeles area.