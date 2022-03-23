Partner, Office Managing Partner-Los Angeles Office, Leader of the Toxic Tort & Product Liability Team

Polly Towill is recognized among clients and her peers as a “go-to” litigator and legal strategist, consistently earning exceptional results in bet-the-company lawsuits. Clients laud her for her ability to understand their businesses, and pragmatic approach to complex issues. In addition to being a top female rainmaker at Sheppard Mullin, Towill is the office managing partner of the Los Angeles office, overseeing 180+ attorneys and 310 staff. She also leads the firm’s Toxic Tort and Products Liability Team.

Towill has extensive experience in litigating complex business disputes in state, federal courts and administrative hearings. She also regularly advises clients on preventative measures and risk management. Her varied practice includes representing clients in commercial transaction disputes, corporate compliance matters, regulatory matters, whistleblower retaliation claims, toxic tort and product liability litigation, product recalls and real estate disputes. In addition, she performs internal investigations for her clients.