Rajesh Sood is a managing partner at FocalPoint Partners, a leading middle market investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, with branch offices in Chicago, Dallas, New York, and Shanghai, and partner offices around the world. Sood has served as the lead advisor on capital advisory transactions in a wide variety of industries including industrials, restaurants, and location-based entertainment and personal care. High profile transactions led by Sood represent numerous “firsts” for FocalPoint, including major project financings for the construction of industrial plants and a publicly-issued municipal bond offering.

As one of three managing partners at FocalPoint, Sood is active in the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility program. Since the program’s inception in 2017, FocalPoint employees, joined by senior management, have undertaken community outreach events, including events that support economically disadvantaged youth. This year, FocalPoint’s CSR program made donations to support the missions of numerous worthy organizations that support our communities.