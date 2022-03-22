Executive Vice President & Head of Commercial Real Estate Banking

East West Bank

Commercial Banking

Robert Lo is the executive vice president and head of commercial real estate banking at East West Bank. With over 30 years of banking experience, he has successfully negotiated and personally closed hundreds of hotel transactions that amount to several billion in both ground up, repositioning, reflagging, exterior to interior conversions, and FF&E upgrade loans across the country from 1,000+ room convention hotels to boutiques. Over the years, Lo has been a featured speaker on various hotel panels and speaking conferences. At East West Bank, Lo oversees a loan portfolio exceeding 3,300 properties and $8.2 billion in loan commitments, and a deposit portfolio of $4 billion. With a presence in San Francisco, Pleasanton, Pasadena, Boston, New York, and Atlanta, Lo and his team consistently grow profitable, sustainable, and expandable relationships with experienced commercial real estate owners, operators, and developers.