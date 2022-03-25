Robert W. Dalie

Managing Director - Investments CFP

Robert Dalie is a managing director of investments with The Summa Group of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Dalie started his career with the firm over 20 years ago. He is now in charge of the financial planning capabilities of the team, which are one of the pillars the group is founded on. He has been able to differentiate himself by combining a deep level of analytical planning expertise with a strong sense of client advocacy. This allows him to engage with a family on a deeper level of understanding and uncover the issues and concerns that keep them up at night. Dalie takes special care to establish a ‘big picture view’ of a client’s overall goals, and develops planning strategies that often include the input of the client’s other trusted advisors, such as their CPAs, estate and business planning attorneys, trustees and banking professionals.