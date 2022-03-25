Southland Valley Region Bank President

Wells Fargo

Commercial Banking

An 18-year financial industries veteran, Robin Choi has spent his career-serving customers in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Greater Philadelphia and Delaware. During his tenure, he has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to the communities he serves. In 2018, he was named region bank president forWells Fargo’s Southland Valley Division. He continues to serve in this role overseeing nearly 100 banking branches and a high-caliber team of more than 900 financial services professionals across Greater Los Angeles. Choi has had many career highlights, including consistent recognitions for his leadership and performance. As a result, he manages one of the company’s largest retail banking markets in the country. He has been successful in bringing together a team that has embraced the positive changes and together, they have made significant progress with moving the team forward. He is a caring leader who embraces change and innovation by collaboratively working with others.