Russell D. Evans

Managing Principal

Avitas Wealth Management

Asset/Investment Management

Russell Evans began his career in 1992 at Merrill Lynch where he met his future business partners Greg Satz, Catherine Gerst, and Eric Taslitz. Together they formed a relationship as a team and managed assets for 16 years until 2009. In 2009, after the acquisition from Bank of America, Evans and the team moved to UBS Financial Services. After eight great years and more industry experience, Evans and team made the decision to move independent and in 2017 Evans became managing principal of Avitas Wealth Management. As managing principal, he operates as chief investment officer as well as oversees the firm’s overall business management. In 2020, Evans launched a Private Equity Fund that invests in both public and late-stage private growth companies. The fund has helped differentiate the offering and capability of Avitas Wealth Management from other RIAs in the area.