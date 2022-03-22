Chairman of Investments & Global CIO

Scott Minerd is chairman of investments and global chief investment officer at Guggenheim. Minerd guides the firm’s investment strategies and oversees client accounts across a broad range of fixed-income and equity securities. He manages over $305 billion in assets. Previously, Minerd was a managing director with Credit Suisse First Boston in charge of trading and risk management for the Fixed Income Credit Trading Group. In this position, he was responsible for the corporate bond, preferred stock, money markets, U.S. government agency and sovereign debt, derivatives securities, structured debt and interest rate swaps trading business units. He was Morgan Stanley’s London-based European capital markets products trading and risk manager responsible for Eurobonds, Euro-MTNs, domestic European Bonds, FRNs, derivative securities and money market products in 12 European currencies and Asian markets. Minerd has also held capital markets positions with Merrill Lynch and Continental Bank. He was a certified public accountant and worked for Price Waterhouse.