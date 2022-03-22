President & CEO

Simone Lagomarsino is president and chief executive officer and is a member of Luther Burbank Corporation’s board of directors. Prior to joining in 2019, Lagomarsino served as president and CEO of the Western Bankers Association. She has held chief executive and other executive positions at Heritage Oaks Bank and Corporation City National Bank, Hawthorne Savings, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Ventura County National Bank and Warner Center Bank. She is regularly honored by industry organizations and publications and was American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year. Lagomarsino serves as chair of the board of directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and on the boards of directors of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco as a Class A Director. Ms. Lagomarsino holds an MBA in finance from Claremont Graduate University and a BA in economics from Claremont McKenna College.