Stanley L. Iezman

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

American Realty Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

As chief executive officer at American Realty Advisors, Stanley Iezman leads a national real estate investment firm with more than $10.7 billion of assets under management. Since founding the firm in 1988, he has overseen tremendous growth, successfully navigating through multiple market cycles, consistently outperforming benchmarks, and developing an industry-leading social responsibility program.

In 2021, amidst severe disruption from the global pandemic, Iezman doubled down on the firm’s commitment to social responsibility, expanding community outreach, furthering commitment to environmental, social, governance, and resiliency initiatives, and launching a program to introduce diverse undergraduate students to careers in the real estate and investment management industries. In addition to increasing corporate giving, Iezman also doubled the firm’s matching gift program, further encouraging employees to support community organizations of their choosing. He also helped oversee the expansion of the firm’s ESG+R program.

