Stephen Jay Kutz

Regional President, Los Angeles

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Asset/Investment Management

Steve Kutz has been in the wealth management industry for 32 years and earned a legacy of growing businesses. Her serves as regional president, Los Angeles at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. In this role, he oversees all aspects of the Wealth Management business in greater Los Angeles and the Southwest U.S., including advisory, investments, fiduciary, private banking and marketing. Kutz joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management to assume the role and relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 – otherwise known as one of the most challenging periods in recent history because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon arriving in Los Angeles, Kutz began an internal campaign to get to know his colleagues and ensured they had the personal and professional resources to work from home. Today, Kutz is focused on continuing to grow BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s storied legacy, brand recognition and presence in the community.