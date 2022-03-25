Principal & Co-Founder

George Smith Partners

Professional Services

Steve Bram is a principal/co-founder of George Smith Partners, Inc. He and his team have arranged over $4 billion of financing in over 200+ transactions during his 35 years at GSP, including all types of construction, bridge and permanent financing on commercial and residential properties along with highly complex structured financing including mezzanine, preferred equity, and equity placements. Bram is able to utilize his outstanding lender relationships to provide creatively structured financings for his clients. Bram has an expertise in virtually every aspect of commercial real estate debt placement with distinct specializations in CMBS, bridge loans, credit tenant leases. He has worked extensively on retail, multifamily, hotel, office, and mixed use transactions. Steve sources structured capital for both high net-worth and institutional clients and advises them on construction, perm and bridge financing. Bram is also a recognized specialist in the area of hotel financing.

