Steve Weinberger Sr.

Managing Director

HCR Wealth Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

After graduating with his MBA from Pepperdine with an emphasis in finance, Steve Weinberger joined HCR Wealth Advisors in 1998. While initially a boutique firm, HCR has grown to over $1.5 billion in assets under management largely in part due to Weinberger’s leadership and efforts. With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Weinberger specializes in helping clients develop personalized investment portfolio strategies that are continuously monitored and geared toward navigating the markets.

Weinberger is particularly skilled at working with clients who are navigating life transitions such as retirement, selling a business and widowhood. After spending time with each client to develop their strategy, he points out financial risk and exposure and ensures that clients are prepared for any unexpected curveballs based on their upcoming circumstances. Under Weinberger’s guidance, one of HCR’s core competencies is helping clients achieve financial competency.