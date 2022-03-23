Founder

The Change Company CDFI

Steven A. Sugarman founded The Change Company in 2017. The Change Company is a Community Development Financial Institution certified by the United States Department of Treasury and the State of California to expand access to lending and banking to Black, Latino and low-income borrowers and communities. The Change Company currently has financial partnerships with over 75 banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and socially responsible corporations.

Sugarman previously founded Banc of California and served as the board chair, chief executive officer and president until 2017. Sugarman pioneered Banc of California’s extensive community-oriented financial literacy program in partnership with non-profit, community and faith-based organizations and universities throughout Southern California. In 2014, Sugarman helped to set two Guinness World Records for the world’s largest financial literacy event. Sugarman is also of counsel to the law firm Michelman & Robinson where he serves clients within the banking and financial services industries.