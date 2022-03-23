Partner

Danning Gill, LLP

Professional Services

Zev Shechtman, who has spent his entire legal career at Danning Gill, represents debtors, creditors, creditors’ committees, trustees, shareholders, asset purchasers, and other parties in bankruptcy, restructuring, and insolvency matters. He supports clients in a variety of industries that are important to Los Angeles including entertainment, aviation, real estate, food manufacturers, restaurants, trucking, healthcare, media, retail, e-commerce, telecommunications, and energy. He is a go-to expert for lawyers in other practice areas who are dealing with complex litigation or transactions requiring bankruptcy expertise.

He is a leader in the legal community and in the bankruptcy bar. Shechtman serves as 2021-2022 president of the Los Angeles Bankruptcy Forum and is a former chair of the Bankruptcy Section of the Beverly Hills Bar Association. He is a member of the board of the Anti-Defamation League’s Pacific Southwest Region and supports the pro bono legal services of Public Counsel’s Debtor Assistance Project.