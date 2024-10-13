A photo of Marianne Monte

Chief People & Administration Officer

Shawmut Design and Construction

As chief people and administration officer at Shawmut Design and Construction, Marianne Monte has been a transformative leader in advancing the firm’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) efforts. When she joined Shawmut, the firm had 30% diversity at the entry level and 10% at the senior level. Under Monte’s leadership, Shawmut has achieved 33% women in its workforce, 20% in senior roles and 30% in its CMST program, as well as 22% people of color in its workforce, 11% in senior positions and 29% in the CMST program. She spearheaded initiatives such as the Diversity Leadership Council, the industry-leading Sponsorship Relationships program and the Pay and Promotion Equity review cycle, significantly impacting promotion rates and ensuring equitable pay. Monte’s achievements have earned her recognition as a Top People Leader and CHRO of 2023 by Mogul and a Diversity Champion by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum’s Women of Influence Awards.

