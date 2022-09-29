Martha Wade

Founder & Executive Director

A Quarter Blue

Martha Nix Wade endured childhood molestation for at least six years and began the healing process after her perpetrator’s actions became public. She was determined to dedicate her life to crime prevention and trauma recovery for crime survivors. Wade’s expertise in the psyche of crime victims, pedophiles and secondary victims started with a dissection of her own life. She founded A Quarter Blue in 2003, which grew into a nonprofit with two distinct sides of its work: crime prevention and trauma recovery. A Quarter Blue offers a holistic approach, including mental health services; support for families; community-based outreach and clinical case management; coordination with social services; and multi-disciplinary clinician support. Wade continues to speak throughout the world on trauma-informed care, crime prevention and mental health. With her perseverance, in 2021, A Quarter Blue was awarded the honor of becoming Orange County’s only CalVCB Trauma Recovery Center.