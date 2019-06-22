Nine months after Hurricane Florence, battered North Carolina town struggles to rebuild

Fifty-five homes with Trenton addresses are being evaluated for federal hazard mitigation funds, though some may be outside of town limits, according to state emergency management officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency hazard mitigation program includes buyouts, elevating houses or other flood-proofing repairs. Across Jones County, 111 homeowners have sought expedited buyouts because of Florence, more than any other North Carolina county, according to a joint state-federal notice.