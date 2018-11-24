Peruvian lunch, prepping for the end

Happy Saturday, which means you survived Thanksgiving and shopping and have made it to a blissful weekend of reading and cooking — and prepping for the next round. (See: the leftovers.) To help with that, we have some stories for you, one about chatting with a Peruvian American artist at a Peruvian restaurant in downtown L.A. Another features two Canadian chefs with a few restaurants, two cookbooks and a fixation on the apocalypse, both real and metaphorical.