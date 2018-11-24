Advertisement
Peruvian lunch, prepping for the end

Nov 24, 2018 | 8:00 AM

Happy Saturday, which means you survived Thanksgiving and shopping and have made it to a blissful weekend of reading and cooking — and prepping for the next round. (See: the leftovers.) To help with that, we have some stories for you, one about chatting with a Peruvian American artist at a Peruvian restaurant in downtown L.A. Another features two Canadian chefs with a few restaurants, two cookbooks and a fixation on the apocalypse, both real and metaphorical.

If you’re going out, there’s a new pie shop that just opened and a restaurant in Echo Park with pretty destination-worthy sandwiches. You’ll have to wait a bit for it to open, but there’s a new museum and cultural center devoted to Mexican cuisine coming to DTLA. Which reminds me, now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time to think about holiday tamales. Here’s a little (very) bittersweet bonus coverage: Jonathan Gold’s last Christmas tamale piece. Maybe pick up a few rajas tamales and raise a cup of champurrado. Enjoy your weekend.

Amy Scattergood

PERU IN L.A.
Artist Eamon Ore-Giron at Intiraymi in downtown Los Angeles.
Artist Eamon Ore-Giron at Intiraymi in downtown Los Angeles. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Carolina Miranda has lunch with Peruvian American artist Eamon Ore-Giron at the Peruvian restaurant Intiraymi, a strip mall staple for nearly 20 years in downtown L.A. and a staple of Ore-Giron’s for half of that. (Recommended: seco de cordero, a lamb stew simmered in cilantro and corn beer.)

PREPPING FOR THE END

Chefs David McMillan, left, and Frederic Morin of Montreal's Joe Beef restaurant.
Chefs David McMillan, left, and Frederic Morin of Montreal's Joe Beef restaurant. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

The two chefs who own and operate the Montreal restaurant Joe Beef were in town recently, on tour for their second cookbook. I sit down with them to discuss how they cook for the apocalypse; how one preps for the end of the world is the theme of the book and, both metaphorically and more realistically, lately the theme of their own lives.

ODE TO A SANDWICH

The egg salad sandwich at Konbi in Echo Park.
The egg salad sandwich at Konbi in Echo Park. (Andrea Chang / Los Angeles Times)

In our latest What We’re Into piece, Jenn Harris considers the egg salad sandwich at the Echo Park restaurant Konbi. If you’ve spent much time in Tokyo, this is a pro tip you’ll recognize: Scout out the convenience stores for packaged sandwich snacks. Konbi’s iteration is a beyond-worthy ode to the genre.

MUSEUM-QUALITY MEXICAN CUSINE

A rendering of La Plaza Cocina, a new museum and educational kitchen devoted to Mexican food. The complex is scheduled to open early next year.
A rendering of La Plaza Cocina, a new museum and educational kitchen devoted to Mexican food. The complex is scheduled to open early next year. (Johnson Fain)

La Plaza Cocina, a museum and educational kitchen devoted to the history and evolution of Mexican food, is scheduled to open in downtown L.A. in 2019. As Hadley Tomicki reports, the project will showcase chef-led cooking classes and an exhibition area for featuring important ingredients and regional dishes.

AND MORE PIES

A slice of pie from Nicole Rucker's new Fiona restaurant in Beverly Grove.
A slice of pie from Nicole Rucker's new Fiona restaurant in Beverly Grove. (Alan Gastelum)

In addition to being an earworm of a Lyle Lovett song, Fiona is the name of pastry chef Nicole Rucker’s new Fairfax restaurant, which just opened with limited hours for pies (pies!) and will open for full service in a few weeks. In other restaurant news: more chocolate and Filipino rice bowls; and a farewell to Wolfdown and Komodo restaurants.

