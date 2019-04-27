A taco and mezcal party

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:
TACOS AND MEZCAL
Peter Meehan on what to expect at Mesamérica L.A., chef Enrique Olvera’s food symposium and the kickoff to this year’s Food Bowl. (For a $20 discount, enter Mesamerica2019 or go here.)
AN ODE TO FLOUR TORTILLAS
Patricia Escárcega sits down at Sonoratown, the terrific downtown taqueria, and finds excellent chivichangas, caramelos and handmade tortillas.
WHERE COPS EAT
Jesse Pearson rides along with LAPD cops, chasing pimps and stolen cars and eating tacos.
BEER POWER RANKINGS
Lucas Kwan Peterson is back with his official power rankings, this time tackling domestic beer. “The $22 Ironfire Outcast Dead Imperial Red Ale you like so much will not be found within this article.”
A CALZONE APOLOGIST
Bill Addison reviews Ronan, where he finds excellent calzones to pair with all that pizza.
