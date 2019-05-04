Advertisement
  • Newsletter
  • Newsletters

Fasting and feasting for Ramadan

May 04, 2019 | 8:00 AM

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:

Ramadan rituals in the Muslim religion.
Ramadan rituals in the Muslim religion. (Saffa Khan / For The Times)

THE MEANING OF RITUALS

Advertisement

Anissa Helou writes about the meaning of feasting and fasting during Ramadan.

Tapas, conservas and classic paellas grace the menu at Otoño in Highland Park.
Tapas, conservas and classic paellas grace the menu at Otoño in Highland Park. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

ON OTOÑO

Patricia Escárcega sits down at Otoño, a modern Spanish restaurant with a local twist.

Juan "Billy" Acosta holds a plate of cueritos and mixta tacos at Carnitas El Momo.
Juan "Billy" Acosta holds a plate of cueritos and mixta tacos at Carnitas El Momo. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

IN PRAISE OF CARNITAS

Bill Addison considers the glories of Carnitas El Momo, the food truck and weekend restaurant in Boyle Heights.

Ray Anthony Barrett at his home, where he cooks for his soul food pop-up.
Ray Anthony Barrett at his home, where he cooks for his soul food pop-up. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

POP-UP SOUL FOOD

Amy Scattergood has a story about Ray Anthony Barrett, a visual artist whose pop-up Cinqué showcases his version of soul food.

Yong Ha Jeong teaches the brewing of makgeolli.
Yong Ha Jeong teaches the brewing of makgeolli. (Silvia Razgova / For the Times)

THE SECRET HISTORY OF MAKGEOLLI

Yong Ha Jeong makes makgeolli, a traditional Korean alcoholic beverage, by fermenting rice and mash.

Food Bowl Night Market at Grand Park in Los Angeles.
Food Bowl Night Market at Grand Park in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

NIGHT MARKET IS BACK

From May 8 to 12, our Food Bowl Night Market will take over downtown’s Grand Park. Night Market is free to attend, but this year there will also be a special ticketed portion of the market, centered around one or two different themes — think tacos, burgers, dumplings or BBQ — each day.

Food Bowl 2019 is here. Tickets for our month-long food party are on sale for the hundreds of events happening across the city. Go to lafoodbowl.com for a calendar, plus links for tickets.

We hope you’ll join us for #31daysoffood.

Our 101 Restaurants We Love list for 2018 is out. The list incorporates restaurants and trucks from around Los Angeles and Orange County, in alphabetical order (no rankings this time). Plus there’s a bonus list of 10 classic restaurants.

Advertisement

Check us out on Instagram at @latimesfood.

And don’t forget the thousands of recipes in our California Cookbook recipe database.

Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at food@latimes.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement