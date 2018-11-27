Essential California: What will the migrants in Tijuana do next?

For thousands of Central Americans packed into a sports complex in Tijuana that’s crowded with tents and smells strongly of sewage, the journey has only gotten harder. After a clash at the border Sunday, United States authorities said 69 migrants who had managed to cross could face criminal charges. On the Mexican side, authorities said they arrested 39 migrants and are deporting 98 others linked to the fracas. For many who have made the 2,700-mile trek to Tijuana from Central America, the unrest at the border and the political backlash that followed has added another layer of fear and anxiety to an already agonizing situation. “I’m not trying to jump the wall,” said Dennis Martinez, a 34-year-old Honduran seeking asylum in the United States. “Many of us aren’t. Why should we be punished for what a few have done?” Los Angeles Times