Essential California: Will L.A. County’s new sheriff weaken reforms?

“My dad fell in love with California during his time in the Army. Immediately after his honorable discharge, he scooped up my mom and me, age 2, from New Jersey, and we relocated in Southern California. In 1954, dad bought our first home for around $9,000 near La Palma and Brookhurst in Anaheim, surrounded by orange groves. Orange wars were common. Among my first memories, with older children or adults, we would cross Manchester, soon to be the Santa Ana Freeway, and go to the dairy. As a 5-year-old it was some fun to watch the cows and see them getting milked, but the big treat was getting a fudgesicle or a popsicle for 5 cents or splurge and get a drumstick or sidewalk sundae for a dime. Anticipation was great that a big amusement park by Walt Disney was opening soon.”